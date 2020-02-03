Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak-Ukraine join hands for various cultural, literary project

| February 3, 2020
Screenshot_3

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (DNA) – Ukraine has started a new project with National History and Literary Heritage Division Pakistan titled “Dr. M. Iqbal-Taras Shevchenko” dedicated to National poets of Pakistan and Ukraine.

Under the project translation of poetry and philosophic visions would be done to apprise people of Ukraine with the cultural norms of Pakistan.

The project has been initiated with the joint efforts of Pakistan and Ukraine to work on various cultural and literary projects for promotion of Pakistani culture, official sources said.

He said National History and Literary Heritage Division Pakistan would extended

it’s all cooperation to the Ukraine for projecting the national poets of Pakistan, adding that Ukraine also offered every possible contribution from NH&LH Division.

He said it would further strengthen mutual ties between Ukraine and Pakistan and cement people-to-people contacts of both the nations.=DNA

=======

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

de0066b5-3218-4d5d-b54c-0976a063d974

More than 60 OSCE PA members to observe elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU (DNA) -Upon the invitation of the Azerbaijani authorities, OSCE PA will send a delegation of moreRead More

Screenshot_3

Pak-Ukraine join hands for various cultural, literary project

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (DNA) – Ukraine has started a new project with National History andRead More

  • Pakistanis stranded in virus-hit China return as flight operations resume

  • ECP issues notice to Faisal Vawda in disqualification case

  • Tajik Honey and Water presented at the Horti-Expo in Pakistan

  • PM Imran to leave for Malaysia on Jan 03

  • Govt, PPP oppose bill seeking raise in parliamentarians’ salary

  • Two Pakistanis return from virus-hit China after clearance

  • PM Imran Khan to invite Turkey to join CPEC projects

  • Violence on rise at start of year following historical pattern: PICSS report

    • Comments are Closed