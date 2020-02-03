Pak-Ukraine join hands for various cultural, literary project

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (DNA) – Ukraine has started a new project with National History and Literary Heritage Division Pakistan titled “Dr. M. Iqbal-Taras Shevchenko” dedicated to National poets of Pakistan and Ukraine.

Under the project translation of poetry and philosophic visions would be done to apprise people of Ukraine with the cultural norms of Pakistan.

The project has been initiated with the joint efforts of Pakistan and Ukraine to work on various cultural and literary projects for promotion of Pakistani culture, official sources said.

He said National History and Literary Heritage Division Pakistan would extended

it’s all cooperation to the Ukraine for projecting the national poets of Pakistan, adding that Ukraine also offered every possible contribution from NH&LH Division.

He said it would further strengthen mutual ties between Ukraine and Pakistan and cement people-to-people contacts of both the nations.=DNA

