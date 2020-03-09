Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak, South Korea to enhance agricultural cooperation: Bakhtyar

| March 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAR 9: Ambassador of Korea, Kwak Sung-Kyu in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Khusro Bakhtyar.=DNA PHOTO

ISLAMABAD, MAR 09 (DNA) – Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that there is a huge potential to enhance cooperation in agricultural sector between Pakistan and South Korea.

 

He called for exploring new avenues for mutual partnership in various areas of agricultural field. The Minister was talking to Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Kwak Suing-Kyu, who called on him in Islamabad Monday.

 

Secretary National Food Security Dr. Hashim Popalzai was also present. Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said that his country will extend all possible cooperation to Pakistan to control locust.

 

He informed that South Korea will establish a KOPIA (Korea Program on International Agriculture) centre in Islamabad to promote agricultural cooperation between the two countries and MoU will be signed soon in this regard.

 

The Minister appreciated the offer of assistance extended by South Korea and expressed hope that bilateral relations will be further strengthened in future. = DNA

