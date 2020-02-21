Pak-Japan relations from cordial to excellent says Minister Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said relations between Pakistan and Japan are from cordial to excellent adding both countries have been cooperating closely with each other in various fields.

The Federal Minister made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the birthday reception of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

A large number of diplomats, federal and state ministers and Senators attended the reception.

Omar Ayub further said bilateral relations between the two countries date back to 50s and 60s when the Japanese leadership visited Pakistan and vice versa and set solid basis for strong and durable cooperation between the two friendly nations.

He said PTI government spearheaded by Prime Minister Imran Khan was all agog to further cement and promote relations with Japan.

Earlier the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori expressed his wish to further strengthening bilateral relationship based on the introduction of Skilled Foreign Workers and Technical Intern System last year on top of the traditional economic cooperation.

He also expected more Pakistani people to visit Japan especially on the occasion of 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympics.

Later, Ambassador Matsuda along with the distinguished guests, cut a cake to celebrate the first official birthday reception for His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito after the national anthems of Japan and Pakistan.

23rd February, the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor, is celebrated as a national holiday in Japan.

The Era of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito’s reign is called Reiwa. Japan celebrated the beginning of the new imperial era of Reiwa or “beautiful harmony” as new Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on 1st May 2019, a day after his father Akihito abdicated.

The term “Rei-wa” (令和) consists of two kanji characters: “rei” (令) means beautiful, “wa” (和) means harmony. Moreover, this name “Reiwa” includes the meaning of culture coming into being and flourishing when people bring their hearts and minds together in a beautiful manner.=DNA

