Pak Community setup Cultural, Education and Sports Centre near Paris, France

| January 27, 2020
PARIS JAN 27 (DNA) :  A delegation of Pakistan-France Education, Culture and Sports Association in Paris led by its President Mr. Fazal Aaleem called on the Ambassador.

The delegation briefed the Ambassador on their project to setup a fully equipped educational, cultural and sports centre in the Criel city, located in the suburb of Paris.

The centre would provide facilities for teaching languages including French and Urdu, religious studies, Pakistan studies and also serve as a platform for social and cultural activities of the Pakistani community.

The Ambassador appreciated their initiative and ensured them full support of the Embassy. The Ambassador advised them to maintain quality and high standards and to engage experienced and qualified teachers for their educational programs. He also emphasized the importance of teaching French language to the Pakistani students to help them in assimilating with the French society.

He hoped that the centre would enable the new generation of Pakistanis to remain in touch with their country of origin and its social and cultural values.

