Pak arranges special PIA flight to bring back Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – On the directives of the Government of Pakistan, a special PIA flight has been arranged to bring Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 December 2019.The Government of Malaysia introduced a Back4good (B4G) Amnesty Scheme to facilitate voluntary repatriation to countries of origin starting from 1 August 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019.

As a result of extensive efforts by the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, over 8000 Pakistanis have returned home safely under this Amnesty Scheme, without facing detention or fines.

Over the past five months, the Pakistan High Commission issued 1833 Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs) to the returnees for their expeditious repatriation to Pakistan.

The welfare of overseas Pakistanis is a priority of the Government of Pakistan. The arrangement of special flight to bring our nationals back from Malaysia in safety is another landmark step, consistent with the Prime Minister’s directions about the welfare of Pakistani nationals.

It may be recalled that the Government of Pakistan had made special arrangements in May 2019 to bring back 300 Pakistani detainees through a chartered PIA flight.