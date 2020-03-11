PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian
ISLAMABAD, 11 March (DNA) : Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade. Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.
