PAF aircraft crashes near Zero Point
ISLAMABAD (DNA). A PAF AIRCRAFT crashed near Zero Point on Wednesday morning. The aircraft crashed near shakarparian after colliding with electric wires.
According to details the aircraft was taking part in Marc 23 preparations. The eye witnesses said the aircraft was flying very low that it collided with hanging electricity wires.
The aircraft suddenly caught fire. Police and army jawans reached the site. Further investigations are under way.
« Fifth polio virus case detected in Balochistan’s Zhob (Previous News)
(Next News) PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian »
Related News
Shireen Mazari thanks supporters of Zainab Alert Bill after NA passes it
ISLAMABAD, MARCH 11 (DNA) : Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on WednesdayRead More
COMSATS Represented At World Science Forum.
The COMSATS participated in the World Science Forum (WSF), held at Budapest, Hungary. The forumRead More
Comments are Closed