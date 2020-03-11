Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PAF aircraft crashes near Zero Point

| March 11, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA). A PAF AIRCRAFT crashed near Zero Point  on Wednesday morning. The aircraft crashed near shakarparian after colliding with electric wires.

According to details the aircraft was taking part in Marc 23 preparations. The eye witnesses said the aircraft was flying very low that it collided with hanging electricity wires.FB_IMG_1583911120662

The aircraft suddenly caught fire. Police and army jawans reached the site. Further investigations are under way.

