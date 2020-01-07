Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PAF AIRCRAFT CRASHES NEAR MIANWALI

| January 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD (DNA): Pakistan Air Force reports that a PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali. Both pilots Squadron Leader
Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer
Ibaad ur Rehman embraced shahadat. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

