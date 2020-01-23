PACE delegation visits Milli Majlis

BAKU, JAN 23 – Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova has met with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

PACE rapporteur Stefan Schennach highlighted the development of relations between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan and the country`s 19 years-old membership in PACE. He expressed his confidence that the elections in Azerbaijan will be held in accordance with the principles of justice.

Bahar Muradova highlighted the role of women in the Azerbaijani society, especially in the management system.

Head of Baku Office of the Council of Europe Zoltan Hernyes, representative of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Alfred Heer and Azerbaijani MPs were present at the meeting.

A large delegation of PACE will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 9 to observe parliamentary elections.