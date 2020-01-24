Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Organizations seeking to hold exit poll appeal to CEC

| January 24, 2020
36

BAKU, JAN 24 – According to the legislation, organizations wishing to hold an Exit Poll should apply to the Central Election Commission (CEC) 20 days prior to the voting day,” Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov told.

Gasimov said that appeals had already been submitted to the CEC. “The CEC is currently working on it. The information on organizations that submitted their documents to the CEC will be presented to the media in the coming days,” he added.

