Opposition in danger due to corruption: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, FEB 18 (DNA) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has on Tuesday said that the opposition is in danger due to its own corruption while stressing that the government will complete its tenure.

The governor held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders including Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, PTI Punjab President Punjab Ejaz Chaudhary, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Nadeem Abbas Bara, Usman Basra and Zubair Niazi.

Chaudhry Sarwar said it is the decision of 22 crore people to hold accountability of those who committed acts of corruption. The opposition is not a well wisher of the nation as it creates hindrances in the national progress, he remarked.

The Punjab governor stressed that the PTI government has not filed a single case against the opposition and the political opponents had lodged them against each other in the past.

The former leaders caused damage to the national exchequer in the name of democracy whereas PTI is fighting for the country’s sovereignty and no compromise will be made on principles, Chaudhry Sarwar affirmed.