Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar
LAHORE, Jan 24 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Accountability Shehzad Akbar on the report of Transparency International
said that the outdated system in Pakistan cannot function effectively
against corruption.
In a statement issued by Shehzad Akbar, he asserted that the opposition
is playing tricks on the global corruption’s report of and it needs a
proper clarification. “Transparency International is a pressure group
that does not work in practice, but the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) government is taking practical steps against corruption”, he
added.
“Even Australia and Canada dropped one and three points respectively”,
he said, adding that the US and UK also witnessed a downfall of two and
three points severally.
He went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is
taking effective measures against corruption in the country. He
expressed that Transparency International also loathes corruption the
same as PTI. He added that reforms are underway in the Financial Board
of Revenue (FBR), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are
effectively being modified to battle the corruption. DNA
=========
Related News
Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar
LAHORE, Jan 24 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on theRead More
RCCI delegation calls on Belgian Envoy
Rawalpindi: Belgium is Pakistan’s 5th largest trading partner within the European Union. The bilateral tradeRead More
Comments are Closed