Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar

LAHORE, Jan 24 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Accountability Shehzad Akbar on the report of Transparency International

said that the outdated system in Pakistan cannot function effectively

against corruption.

In a statement issued by Shehzad Akbar, he asserted that the opposition

is playing tricks on the global corruption’s report of and it needs a

proper clarification. “Transparency International is a pressure group

that does not work in practice, but the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) government is taking practical steps against corruption”, he

added.

“Even Australia and Canada dropped one and three points respectively”,

he said, adding that the US and UK also witnessed a downfall of two and

three points severally.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is

taking effective measures against corruption in the country. He

expressed that Transparency International also loathes corruption the

same as PTI. He added that reforms are underway in the Financial Board

of Revenue (FBR), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are

effectively being modified to battle the corruption. DNA

