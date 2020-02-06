Occupied Kashmir has become world’s most militarized zone: FO

ISLAMABAD, FEB 06(DNA) : Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that occupied Kashmir has become largest military zone in the world due to continuous lockdown by Indian forces.

During the weekly briefing at FO, the spokesperson said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has highlighted Kashmir dispute at every forum.

Ceremonies were held at Pakistan’s embassies and high commissions across the globe to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner aimed at giving message to the world that Pakistan stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination, she added.

Aisha Farooqui told that Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been one of the strongest proponents of Kashmir cause and several resolutions have been passed on different aspects of IOK dispute.

OIC held ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September last year and the independent report issued by it condemned the human rights abuses in the held Kashmir, she told.

On the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad, FO spokesperson said the modalities of the visit are being discussed. It is a scheduled visit of fixed duration.

She said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy warm and cordial relations and both stand by each other in times of need.