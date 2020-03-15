Norway Closes All Airports To Foreigners As Coronavirus Cases Mount

Just 48 hours after implementing the most drastic emergency measures ever seen in peacetime in Norway, the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has announced several additional restrictions. From 8am CET on Monday, March 16, all Norwegian airports and seaports will no longer allow foreigners who are not residents of Norway to enter the country.

The announcement follows similar measures taken by Denmark, which announced a border closure yesterday.

“These last days have been completely unreal for me and it has certainly been the same for all of you,” said Solberg at a press conference this evening, which followed an extraordinary meeting of her cabinet.

“This affects our everyday lives, our healthcare system and our economy. Many people feel that everyday life has been turned on its head. I thank everyone on the front line, in the healthcare system and everywhere else,” said Solberg.

Norway has at the time of writing recorded 1,052 positive tests for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Two Norwegians have died, but many more are receiving urgent treatment in several hospitals. The government is in talks with the region’s major airlines SAS and Norwegian about transporting medical equipment from China. Norway now has more cases as a percentage of the population than China, where the outbreak began.