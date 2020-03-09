No action taken against those responsible for flour, sugar crisis: Hamza

LAHORE, MAR 09 (DNA) – Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that the slogans of “flour and sugar thieves” is echoing in the parliament but no action was taken against those responsible for the crisis.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Niazi [Prime Minister Imran Khan] nexus made cases against anyone against whom they don’t even have evidence but the anti-graft watchdog close its eyes on corruption in BRT project.

Hamza went on to say that the government has ruined the country’s economy. “Pakistan’s stock market is crashing while the dollar continues to gain strength,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that the promises made during the PTI’s 126 days protest proved false, adding that the thousands of factories have been closed. = DNA

============================