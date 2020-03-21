Nine-member family infected with coronavirus after attending marriage ceremony

KARACHI, Mar 21 (DNA): At least nine members of a family infected with

novel coronavirus after they attended a marriage ceremony in Karachi.

According to the details, the nine-member family attended a marriage

ceremony, where a woman infected with COVID-19 was in attendance. The

woman had arrived from Saudi Arabia and diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The coronavirus patient met with the family in the marriage ceremony and

had dinner together, infecting all the people with the virus.

After attending the function, symptoms of the coronavirus started

appearing in the people. They were tested for coronavirus which came

back positive. They family was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The authorities said that other members of the family have been isolated

in the home, adding that they were searching for all the people who had

attended the marriage ceremony as they could be a potential carriers of

the virus.

Earlier on March 14, advising the nation to follow safety instructions

issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there

is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said that

he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He

had maintained that there was a need for caution but not for panic. PM

Imran had said that the government was alert to the dangers and have put

in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of the people.