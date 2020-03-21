Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nine-member family infected with coronavirus after attending marriage ceremony

| March 21, 2020
5e75835a3cf07

KARACHI, Mar 21 (DNA): At least nine members of a family infected with
novel coronavirus after they attended a marriage ceremony in Karachi.

According to the details, the nine-member family attended a marriage
ceremony, where a woman infected with COVID-19 was in attendance. The
woman had arrived from Saudi Arabia and diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The coronavirus patient met with the family in the marriage ceremony and
had dinner together, infecting all the people with the virus.

After attending the function, symptoms of the coronavirus started
appearing in the people. They were tested for coronavirus which came
back positive. They family was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The authorities said that other members of the family have been isolated
in the home, adding that they were searching for all the people who had
attended the marriage ceremony as they could be a potential carriers of
the virus.

Earlier on March 14, advising the nation to follow safety instructions
issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there
is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said that
he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He
had maintained that there was a need for caution but not for panic.  PM
Imran had said that the government was alert to the dangers and have put
in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of the people.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

5e75835a3cf07

Fawad Chaudhry demands quarantine for Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): In a jibe against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) presidentRead More

5e75835a3cf07

Nine-member family infected with coronavirus after attending marriage ceremony

KARACHI, Mar 21 (DNA): At least nine members of a family infected with novel coronavirusRead More

  • Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Pakistan tonight, confirms Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Punjab Governor inaugurates Corona telemedicine, helpline at PU, Rescue-1122

  • CM Balochistan advises people to practice self-isolation

  • British national found dead in Islamabad

  • Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports

  • NDMA to build more quarantine centers in Taftan

  • Political parties should work together over coronavirus issue: Qureshi

  • Mayor Islamabad says MCI fully geared up to cope with COVID 19

    • Comments are Closed