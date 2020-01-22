Nigerian envoy recognizes services of Maldives ambassador

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 (DNA) –High Commissioner of Nigeria Maj. Gen. (rtd) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi, OON has recognized services of outgoing Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem adding saying during his tenure relations between Maldives and Pakistan got an added strength.

The Nigerian envoy made these remarks during a reception he hosted to bid farewell to ambassador of Maldives. Members of diplomatic community and senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the reception.

The high commissioner further said he was also accredited to Maldives and visited Male three times. During his visits Ambassador Saleem not only coordinated his visits but also helped arrange high level meetings.

He said Ambassador Saleem during his elaborated diplomatic career contributed greatly towards projecting his country abroad.

He said Ambassador Saleem has held many important positions including the Secretary General of SAARC.

“When I met with the Foreign Minister of Maldives, he particularly mentioned about Ambassador Saleem and praised him for his services for his country”.

He added, Maldives happens to be one of the most sought-after tourist destinations therefore he recommend all present on the occasion to must visit the country at least once.

The outgoing ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem thanked the Nigerian colleague for hosting him and his friends.

He said he and his family were leaving Pakistan with a heavy heart as they will miss hospitality and kindness of Pakistani people.

He said this coming and going is part of diplomacy however he will always cherish fondest memories of Pakistan. =DNA

