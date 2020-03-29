Newspapers are Safe from Corona Virus: CPNE

The WHO report also confirmed that newspapers and other reading material are safe from COVID-19. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and therefore the risk of contacting COVID-19 through receipt of a printed paper is infinitely small

KARACHI – (DNA)The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), has announced that newspapers have been declared safe from Corona Virus. World Health Organization (WHO) in its detailed report, has confirmed that Corona Virus (COVID-19) cannot reach in human body from printed newspapers and magazines.

The WHO report also confirmed that newspapers and other reading material are safe from COVID-19. The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and therefore the risk of contacting COVID-19 through receipt of a printed paper is infinitely small.

The CPNE has advised precautions measures such as washing hands repeatedly, is essential to preventing the spread of disease in any circumstance. However, it is also impossible that newspapers may contain Corona Virus during printings or distributions.

The CPNE has welcomed the decision of Provincial Governments who not only ensured the distributions of the newspapers during lockdown but also brings this newspaper industry as ‘Essential Services’ in Pakistan. It also asked the management of newspapers and hawkers to adopt preventive measures including washing hands, etc. for the protection of their readers from this pandemic.

CPNE added that the need for independent, verifiable news and information is more important than ever during the coronavirus crisis. A large number of people trust on print media & newspapers. At this critical time, the newspapers and news media are fulfilling their responsibilities by providing true & correct information to the general public.