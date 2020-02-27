New government members sworn in before President of Republic

President Kais Saied chaired on Thursday a ceremony during which the new government members were sworn in.

In accordance with the provisions of article 89 of the Constitution, the new government headed by Elyes Fakhfakh shall take the following oath before the President of the Republic: “I swear by Almighty God to work faithfully for the good of Tunisia, to respect its Constitution and legislation, to watch scrupulously over its interests and to owe allegiance to it.”

This is the composition of Elyes Fakhfakh’s government:

Minister of Justice: Thouraya Jribi Khemiri

Minister of Interior Affairs: Hichem Mechichi

Minister of National Defence: Imed Hazgui

Minister for Foreign Affairs: Noureddine Erray

Minister of Finance: Mohamed Nizar Yaich

Minister of State Property and Land Affairs: Ghazi Chaouachi

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation: Mohamed Selim Azzabi

Minister of Employment and Vocational Training: Fathi Belhaj

Minister for Social Affairs: Habib Kchaou

Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics: Anouer Maarouf

Minister of Local Affairs: Lotfi Zitoun

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources: Usama Khriji

Minister of Industry: Salah Ben Youssef

Minister of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition: Mongi Marzouk

Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts: Mohamed Ali Toumi

Minister of the Environment: Chokri Ben Hassen

Minister of Trade: Mohamed Mselini

Minister of Communication Technologies and Digital Transition: Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem

Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning: Moncef Sliti

Minister for Religious Affairs: Ahmed Adhoum

Minister of Women, Children and Seniors Affairs: Asma Shiri

Minister of Health: Abdellatif Mekki

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Slim Choura

Minister of Education: Mohamed Hamdi

Minister of Youth and Sports: Ahmed Gaaloul

Minister of Cultural Affairs: Shiraz Laatiri

Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Civil Service, Good Governance and Fight against Corruption: Mohamed Abbou

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major National Projects: Lobna Jeribi

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Human Rights and Relations with Constitutional Authorities and Civil Society: Ayachi Hammami

Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Relations with the Parliament: Ali Hafsi

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs: Salma Ennaifer

Secretary of State for Water Resources: Akissa Bahri.