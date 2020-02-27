New government members sworn in before President of Republic
President Kais Saied chaired on Thursday a ceremony during which the new government members were sworn in.
In accordance with the provisions of article 89 of the Constitution, the new government headed by Elyes Fakhfakh shall take the following oath before the President of the Republic: “I swear by Almighty God to work faithfully for the good of Tunisia, to respect its Constitution and legislation, to watch scrupulously over its interests and to owe allegiance to it.”
This is the composition of Elyes Fakhfakh’s government:
Minister of Justice: Thouraya Jribi Khemiri
Minister of Interior Affairs: Hichem Mechichi
Minister of National Defence: Imed Hazgui
Minister for Foreign Affairs: Noureddine Erray
Minister of Finance: Mohamed Nizar Yaich
Minister of State Property and Land Affairs: Ghazi Chaouachi
Minister of Investment and International Cooperation: Mohamed Selim Azzabi
Minister of Employment and Vocational Training: Fathi Belhaj
Minister for Social Affairs: Habib Kchaou
Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics: Anouer Maarouf
Minister of Local Affairs: Lotfi Zitoun
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources: Usama Khriji
Minister of Industry: Salah Ben Youssef
Minister of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition: Mongi Marzouk
Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts: Mohamed Ali Toumi
Minister of the Environment: Chokri Ben Hassen
Minister of Trade: Mohamed Mselini
Minister of Communication Technologies and Digital Transition: Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem
Minister of Public Works, Housing and Spatial Planning: Moncef Sliti
Minister for Religious Affairs: Ahmed Adhoum
Minister of Women, Children and Seniors Affairs: Asma Shiri
Minister of Health: Abdellatif Mekki
Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Slim Choura
Minister of Education: Mohamed Hamdi
Minister of Youth and Sports: Ahmed Gaaloul
Minister of Cultural Affairs: Shiraz Laatiri
Minister of State to the Prime Minister in charge of Civil Service, Good Governance and Fight against Corruption: Mohamed Abbou
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Major National Projects: Lobna Jeribi
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Human Rights and Relations with Constitutional Authorities and Civil Society: Ayachi Hammami
Minister to the Prime Minister in charge of Relations with the Parliament: Ali Hafsi
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs: Salma Ennaifer
Secretary of State for Water Resources: Akissa Bahri.
