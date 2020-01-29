Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

New agreement inked between railway companies of Azerbaijan, Turkey

| January 29, 2020
BAKU, JAN 29 (DNA) : Azerbaijan Railways and Turkish State Railways have agreed on the mutual use of freight rail cars,reports with reference to the Azerbaijani railway company.

 

A corresponding agreement was signed with the participation of representatives from both countries.

 

The agreement indicates international rules and documents on transportation, rules for loading rail cars, usage fees and obligations for compensation for use.

 

Instructions and conditions for compensation for goods transported in rail cars, as well as provisions on the complete or partial loss and damage to goods transported in rail cars and containers are regulated in accordance with the agreement.

 

The parties also agreed on the supply of spare parts in case of damage to the rail cars and on compensation for damaged and lost rail cars.

