Nejdet Unuvar says Parliamentary elections will significantly contribute to reforms conducted in Azerbaijan

BAKU, FEB 06 — The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held in democratic conditions and will give significant contribution to the country’s further development, former head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Nejdet Unuvar told.

Noting that every election is essential in terms of the strengthening of a country, Unuvar said: “Each election held in Azerbaijan strengthens the country economically, socially and politically. In addition, every election means renewal, getting the support of people again. I am confident that these elections would significantly contribute to the reforms in Azerbaijan”.

He smentioned that Azerbaijan was located in a strategically important geographical location, notin that it was one of the key actors in the world energy supply”, Unuvar stressed.