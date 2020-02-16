Nationwide anti-polio campaign to begin on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (DNA): A five-day nationwide anti-polio campaign will

start from tomorrow (Monday) to immunize over 39.4 million children

across the country.

The vaccination drive will continue from February 17-21, while it will

be extended to seven days in more sensitive areas, sources said. Around

2,65,000 anti-polio workers will participate in the drive across the

country.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.7 million children under the age of five years

will be administered vaccine. In the vaccination drive 19.9 million

children will be administered polio vaccine in Punjab, 9.26 million

children in Sindh and 2.46 mln children in Balochistan.

In Islamabad 3,56,000 children, Azad Kashmir 6,90,000 children and in

Gilgit-Baltistan 2,40,000 children under the age of five years will be

administered vaccine.

Secretary General United Nations will also administer police vaccine to

children in Lahore on February 18.

According to reports overall count of polio cases across the country had

reached 134 in 2019 with 91 cases in KP, 24 cases in Sindh, eight in

Punjab and 11 in Balochistan. In the new year so far 17 polio cases have

been reported across the country.

Terming polio eradication as a national cause and a collective

responsibility, government officials have urged all segments of the

society, donor agencies and government institutions, to make coordinated

efforts to save the future generations from life-long disabilities. DNA

