National security issues should be kept away from politics: Dr Firdous
ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)
on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Thursday
said that issues of national security should be kept away from politics.
The SAPM addressed a ceremony in Islamabad and stressed that the
institutions belong to the people of Pakistan, not to any individual or
party. She hoped that the parliament will play its role according to the
constitution and law.
Dr Firdous Ashiq said the overseas Pakistan have always expressed love
for the motherland and played their part in the country’s development.
She said 2020 will hopefully be the year of progress for the
underdeveloped people as employments are increasing with ease of doing
business.
Earlier today, Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a series of tweets that the
government will soon announce a policy to establish industries in the
country under which measures will be taken for restoration of the closed
industries.
She said All Pakistan Textile Mills Association’s appreciation of the
government’s economic team for enhancing textile exports is
manifestation of their confidence.
The Special Assistant said it is a testimony to the fact that the
government’s sincere efforts are aimed at promoting the country’s
exports.
She said cotton crop is of vital importance for promotion of textile
industry, therefore its production will be increased with China’s help.
The agriculture sector has also been made part of China Pakistan
Economic Corridor, she added.
Dr Firdous Ashiq said these key initiatives to strengthen the
agricultural sector will significantly increase exports. DNA
================
Related News
National security issues should be kept away from politics: Dr Firdous
ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and BroadcastingRead More
Tahir-ul-Qadri lambastes PM Imran over due justice to victims
LAHORE, Jan 02 (DNA): Patron-in-Chief of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday lambasted PrimeRead More
Comments are Closed