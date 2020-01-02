National security issues should be kept away from politics: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)

on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has on Thursday

said that issues of national security should be kept away from politics.

The SAPM addressed a ceremony in Islamabad and stressed that the

institutions belong to the people of Pakistan, not to any individual or

party. She hoped that the parliament will play its role according to the

constitution and law.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said the overseas Pakistan have always expressed love

for the motherland and played their part in the country’s development.

She said 2020 will hopefully be the year of progress for the

underdeveloped people as employments are increasing with ease of doing

business.

Earlier today, Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a series of tweets that the

government will soon announce a policy to establish industries in the

country under which measures will be taken for restoration of the closed

industries.

She said All Pakistan Textile Mills Association’s appreciation of the

government’s economic team for enhancing textile exports is

manifestation of their confidence.

The Special Assistant said it is a testimony to the fact that the

government’s sincere efforts are aimed at promoting the country’s

exports.

She said cotton crop is of vital importance for promotion of textile

industry, therefore its production will be increased with China’s help.

The agriculture sector has also been made part of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq said these key initiatives to strengthen the

agricultural sector will significantly increase exports. DNA

