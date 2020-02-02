National development tied to women empowerment: Farida Rashid

ISLAMABAD, FEB 02 (DNA) – The Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Sunday said the government should invest generously in women empowerment which is tied to national development.

The initiatives taken by the government are laudable but the pace of women development should be improved that are confronting many issues, said Farida Rashid, President IWCCI.

Talking to businesswoman, she said that different barriers are impeding growth of women and keeping them from playing their due role in the development of country.

They should be encouraged to fully participate in the economic activities so that country can climb the ladder of success, she added.

Farida Rashid said that indicators for health, welfare, education, and income for women of this region are among the lowest in the world despite attention of donors and governments.

She noted that building the capacity of women is something which should get due attention of the authorities and the private sector.

We should work together to strengthen the policy, legal and accountability frameworks to empower women and girls, especially those most vulnerable and marginalized, she said.

Stressing the importance of associations for women, she said that entrepreneurship development needs sharing ideas, best practices, and experience with groups having little exposure.=DNA