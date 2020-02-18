NAB unearths assets of Younus Kidwai, Iqbal Memon in mega money laundering case
ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 (DNA) : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acquired records of assets of key suspects Younus Kidwai and Iqbal Memon in mega money laundering case.
NAB Rawalpindi received response from Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) and Excise Office regarding assets, shares and vehicles owned by the accused.
Accused own several vehicles and are major share holders in several private companies including Sana Pvt Ltd, Tameer-i-Mashrique Ltd.
The accused are nominated for their alleged involvement in fake accounts and Park Lane case.
