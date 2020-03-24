Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NAB to screen all detainees for coronavirus

| March 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAR 24: Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chairing a meeting to approve a strategy to prevent from COVID-19 at NAB Headquarters.=DNA PHOTO

LAHORE, MAR 24 (DNA) – It has been decided that all detainees of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be screened for the coronavirus and NAB office timings will be shortened.

According to details, Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting; all NAB officials sat three to four feet away from each other during the meeting. According to the notification, the presence of NAB prosecutors in courts would be ensured to avoid dismissal of cases on account of their absence.

The timings of all NAB offices have been shortened and will now open from 9 am to 2 pm and officials above 50 years of age shall only be called to work for important matters. NAB Director Generals have also been ordered to halve the number of their personnel.

According to the notification, all suspects under NAB’s detention will be screened for coronavirus. Speaking at the meeting, Chairman NAB said that the virus needs to be dealt with caution, not panic.

He also directed for the arrangement of gloves, masks and sanitizers for all employees and ordered all NAB officials to report immediately to their respective DG in case they experience any symptoms of the disease. = DNA

