NAB prosecutor Muddasir Naqvi tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD, JAN 02 (DNA) – Muddasir Naqvi, prosecutor with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), tendered his resignation on Thursday to the prosecutor general of the anti-graft body citing ‘personal reasons’.

Muddasir was representing the bureau in two references against former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“On account of some personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue with NAB any further, thus constrained to tender instant resignation,” wrote Muddasir in his resignation letter.

The NAB prosecutor was a member of six-member special prosecution team in Fake Accounts case. Naqvi was representing the anti-graft watchdog in two references including Park Lane and Money Laundering reference.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal accepted his resignation.DNA

