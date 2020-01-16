NAB board approves references against Nawaz,Zardari others

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) -: The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held on Wednesday which was chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB at NAB headquarters.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Accountability, NAB, Director General, Operation Division, NAB and other senior officers attended the meeting. The NAB’s policy is sharing the details of decisions made by EBM with the public from many years long. The main aim of sharing decisions is only to share information but was not to hurt or insult anyone.

The inquiries, investigations were being initiated on suspicions and therefore the allegations must not be considered as final. The final decision about initiating proceedings against a suspect was taken after knowing both sides of the picture. The EBM has authorized conducting three corruption references. The detail is as under.

The EBM authorized filing corruption reference against former Prime Ministers Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Khawaja Anwer Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank account cases. The suspects have been involved in getting gifts and vehicles from government in violation of rules and regulations, which inflicted losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM played filing corruption reference against Kamran Shafi former ambassador and Wajid Shams-ul-Hassan former high commissioner in United Kingdom for inflicting $27,000 and 28,000 pounds to the national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Abdullah Alvi honorary secretary State Bank of Pakistan Staff Cooperative Housing Society and others for cheating people and devouring their Rs 7.8 million.

The EBM also authorized conducting four investigations against various personalities including Nishat Chaunian limited, its officers/ officials, Nepra and Central Power Purchasing Agency,others, officers of Sindh Health Department, members Procurement Committee, Program Manager Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme, government of Sindh and others, Rehmat Baloch, Health Minister Balochistan, Quetta and others, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, former MNA, District Jacobabad and others.

The EBM authorized conducting nine inquiries against several suspects including the management of Safe City Project, Islamabad, TEPA, officers/officials of LDA and others, Muhammad Ramzan Awan, former secretary local government Sindh and others, Xen Muhammad Ashiq, Project Director Muhammad Riaz, Gapco, Gujranwala and others, officers/officials of Bank of Khyber, Peshawar and others, Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, MNA, Javed Iqbal, Patvari, Alipur, MJuzaffargarh and others,Messrs Teaching Hospital,senior purchase officer/ officials of Teaching DHQ hospital, DG Khan, pharmacy suppliers and others, Shaukat Basra, former MPA, Parliamentary secretary, Punjab, Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and others, owners, directors and others of Messers Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills limited.

The EBM also accorded approval of sending inquiry against officials of CDA to CDA administration for taking appropriate action as per law. The EBM approved sending inquiry against Shakil Ahmed, former DG Parks and others of Horticulture Authority, Lahore to chief secretary Punjab for further legal proceedings. The EBM approved transferring inquiry against NGOs like SDPI, Fafen, FAO and others to Interior Ministry for further proceedings. The EBM authorized transferring the ongoing inquiry against officers of FATA Rural Program Project, directorate of Education and others to relevant department for legal action. The EBM authorised transferring ongoing inquiry against Syed Arif Khan, Director messers canal View Peshawar and others to Peshawar Development Authority for further action.

The EBM authorized closing of inquiry against officers/ officials &, others of Punjab Thermal Power Limited, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari son of Wajid Bukhari, management, officers/officials of Lahore Knowledge Park Company due to lack of incriminating evidence.

Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. Priority of NAB is ensuring eliminating corruption from society and taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion as per law. NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 158 billion in last 28 months. Various national and international institutions especially in their reports have lauded NAB’s performance which is honor for NAB. The conviction ratio of NAB is about 70 percent. He said that NAB has filed 630 corruption references in various Accountability courts in last 28 months and arrested 45 accused in Modarba/ Musharka cases and striving hard to recover looted money worth billions from them.

1275 corruption references having worth of Rs 943 billion are under trial in 25 respected Accountability courts of the country. He directed all Director Generals of NAB to take complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations to logical conclusion within prescribed time frame as per law.=DNA

