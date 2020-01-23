NAB asks banks to provide account details of MPs

Naveed Miraj

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked all the Banks operating in Pakistan both in Public and Private sector to provide details of the Bank Accounts held by the Senators and the Members of the National Assembly since 1990.

A source in the banking sector privy to the development revealed to DNA that in this regard a letter has also been received by the Manager of Allied Bank, the Parliament Branch in Islamabad that maintains the accounts of all the parliamentarians (Senators and MNAs).

“The letter from the NAB demands that details of the accounts of all the parliamentarians since 1990 be provided at the earliest,” the source said. It is to be mentioned here that it is mandatory for all the parliamentarians to open account in Allied Bank Parliament Branch in order to withdraw their salaries and all the allowances.

When asked the reason behind this exercise by the NAB, the source maintained that the drive against corruption primarily focuses on ‘Assets Beyond Means’ and the NAB after getting the Account details of all the parliamentarians since 1990 will be in a better position to assess the status of the assets of all the parliamentarians. DNA