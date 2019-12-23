NAB arrests Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city case

ISLAMABAD (DNA ) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in the alleged corruption in multi-billion sports city project in Narowal.

Sources said that Ahsan Iqbal could not reply to the questions put by the NAB.

Ahsan Iqbal will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for physical remand, while a team has also been summoned for Ahsan Iqbal s medical checkup.

The anti-graft watchdog had directed the former interior minister to appear before NAB interrogation team in the bureau’s headquarters in Rawalpindi. The PML-N leader had also been asked to bring along the record of sports city.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleges that Iqbal illegally initiated a project to the tune of Rs 3 billion in Narowal; causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

Last year, NAB had announced plans to initiate an investigation into the alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project, only a day after its inauguration by the then president, Mamnoon Hussain.

In a statement, the watchdog body claimed to have received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which was a violation of rules and had incurred heavy losses to the national exchequer.