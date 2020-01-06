NA standing committee deliberates on acts concerning extensions of armed forces’ chiefs

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly (NA) standing committee on Defence is Monday Deliberating on the extensions of the tenures of the Pakistan armed forces’ chiefs.

The committee is holding consultations to approve the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

According to sources, an important session was chaired by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak before the ongoing meeting in which Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Amjad Khan and other government representatives were present.

The session had prepared strategy for approval of the Army, Air Force and Navy Amendment Acts regarding the extensions of the respective heads.