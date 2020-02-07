NA passes resolution seeking public hanging of convicted child rapists

ISLAMABAD, FEB 07 (DNA) : National Assembly (NA) on Friday has passed a resolution seeking public hanging of convicted child rapists.

According to details, the resolution was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan.

Member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raja Pervez Ashraf opposed the resolution, saying that increasing sentences would not help in reducing the crime. Pakistan cannot implement this law of United Nations (UN), he went on to say.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the resolution.