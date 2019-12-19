Ms. Aisha Farooqui posted as new FO Spokesperson
ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (DNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday
announced the appointment of Director General Ms. Aisha Farooqui as the
new Spokesperson of Foreign Office.
According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on
Thursday, Ms. Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and
posted as Director General/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office with
immediate effect and until further orders.
She will replace the incumbent Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad
Faisal, who has now been nominated as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.
Aisha Farooqui as a diplomat has a diverse career profile spanning more
than two decades. She has served abroad in Pakistan’s Missions in
France, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States, as well
as at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.
Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from
NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as
Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the
notification.
As per notification, the other new appointments are as under: Johar
Salim appointed ambassador to Italy; Rahim Hayat Qureshi appointed
ambassador to Iran; Shafqat Ali Khan appointed ambassador to Russia;
Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan appointed ambassador to Kyrgyztan; Major General
(retd) Umar Farooq Burki appointed ambassador to Jordan; Vice Admiral
(retd) Ather Mukhtar appointed ambassador to Maldives; Maryam Madiha
Aftab appointed ambassador to Bulgaria; Zahid Hussain appointed consul
general in Frankfurt; Malik Mohammad Farooq appointed ambassador to
Poland; Mohammad Naeem Khan appointed ambassador to Greece; Ali Ahmed
Arain appointed ambassador to Senegal; Irfan Ahmad appointed ambassador
to Turkmenistan; Ahmad Farooq appointed ambassador to Denmark; Zafar
Iqbal appointed ambassador to Romania; Babar Amin appointed ambassador
to Argentina; Mohammad Tariq Wazir appointed consul general in
Manchester; Zehra Baloch appointed ambassador to South Korea; Samina
Mehtab appointed consul general to Chengdu China; Ali Asad Gilani
appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan; and Saeed Ahmad Khan’s appointment
as ambassador to Azerbaijan has been extended. Prime Minister Imran Khan
approved the reshuffle. DNA
