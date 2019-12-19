Ms. Aisha Farooqui posted as new FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (DNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday

announced the appointment of Director General Ms. Aisha Farooqui as the

new Spokesperson of Foreign Office.

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on

Thursday, Ms. Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and

posted as Director General/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office with

immediate effect and until further orders.

She will replace the incumbent Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad

Faisal, who has now been nominated as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Aisha Farooqui as a diplomat has a diverse career profile spanning more

than two decades. She has served abroad in Pakistan’s Missions in

France, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States, as well

as at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from

NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as

Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the

notification.

As per notification, the other new appointments are as under: Johar

Salim appointed ambassador to Italy; Rahim Hayat Qureshi appointed

ambassador to Iran; Shafqat Ali Khan appointed ambassador to Russia;

Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan appointed ambassador to Kyrgyztan; Major General

(retd) Umar Farooq Burki appointed ambassador to Jordan; Vice Admiral

(retd) Ather Mukhtar appointed ambassador to Maldives; Maryam Madiha

Aftab appointed ambassador to Bulgaria; Zahid Hussain appointed consul

general in Frankfurt; Malik Mohammad Farooq appointed ambassador to

Poland; Mohammad Naeem Khan appointed ambassador to Greece; Ali Ahmed

Arain appointed ambassador to Senegal; Irfan Ahmad appointed ambassador

to Turkmenistan; Ahmad Farooq appointed ambassador to Denmark; Zafar

Iqbal appointed ambassador to Romania; Babar Amin appointed ambassador

to Argentina; Mohammad Tariq Wazir appointed consul general in

Manchester; Zehra Baloch appointed ambassador to South Korea; Samina

Mehtab appointed consul general to Chengdu China; Ali Asad Gilani

appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan; and Saeed Ahmad Khan’s appointment

as ambassador to Azerbaijan has been extended. Prime Minister Imran Khan

approved the reshuffle. DNA

==========