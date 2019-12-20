Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

MQM-P announces rally to voice solidarity with Pervez Musharraf

| December 20, 2019
KARACHI– Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold a big rally on Sunday to voice solidarity with former army chief and president, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

MQM-P convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made the announcement in a press conference while raising questions regarding the decision against Pervez Musharraf.

He demanded the chief justice to take notice of the language that has been used in the detailed verdict of the case and said it hurt the feelings of the nation. All the blame has been put on a single person, he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui further added that the verdict has also raised question on the system of merit. We want to see such a judicial system in Pakistan in which the rich and the poor are treated equally.

