Modi made ‘fatal mistake’ by scrapping Kashmir’s autonomy: PM Imran

MUZAFFARABAD, FEB 05 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Indian PM Narendra Modi made a fatal mistake on August 5 by scrapping the autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

The premier addressed the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly and affirmed that it is his faith that the held Valley will get freedom. He said he had promised to become ambassador of Kashmir and has raised its voice at all international forums.

PM Imran further stated that Modi’s entire election campaign was against Pakistan and propagated Hindutva ideology. The premier said that he explained the whole Kashmir issue to the US President Donald Trump. “Modi promulgated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology which was inspired by Hitler and Nazis, and praised the massacre of Jews which is the fundamental theory of this organization,” he added.

He went on to say that Indian PM claimed he can conquer Pakistan in just 11 days. “Such statements cannot be given by any normal person but those who are scared”, he added. He asserted that India is executing terrorism and oppressing Kashmiris, and they want to convert the occupied valley into a minority.

PM Imran said that the whole world is watching and India is trapped now. He warned that India can launch a false flag operation to divert the attention of the international community from the Kashmir. He said that it is time to take the issue to a next level, while 600 parliamentarians in the European Union has passed a resolution in this matter.

On the other hand, he expressed that he is a democratic person and no matter how bad is democracy, it is the best system prevailing. He added that the West is ahead of us because democracy came there first. PM Imran said that democracy is directly proportional to prosperity and the latter increases as democracy soars. “Prosperous countries have a transparent system and those who had monarchs are left behind in today’s time”, he added.

The premier said that he does not have any personal enmity with anyone but he won’t reconcile with the plunderers as they robbed his home [Pakistan]. He expressed: “The biggest reason for a prosperous state is a society free of corruption and has a transparent system”. He said that China put its 450 ministers in jail so every institution in this world is in deficit, and he also urged people not to be disappointed with current condition of the country.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan reached Muzaffarabd in order to express unwavering and unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied the premier as they were warmly received by AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan. PM Imran was presented with a guard of honor by police on his arrival.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops.

Imran Khan said India stands before the world, exposed as a majoritarian and authoritarian polity, tramping upon the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan demands immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

The Prime Minister said all those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed.