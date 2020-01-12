Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigns from Federal Cabinet

| January 12, 2020
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday announced his resignation from the Federal Cabinet.

“We had promised the government that we would help in forming the government and we have fulfilled the promise. However, none of our promises were fulfilled,” Siddiqui said while addressing a press conference in Karachi along with senior Muttahida Quami Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) party leaders in Karachi.

“MQM-P is passing through a new phase. It is useless to be in the cabinet,” he added.

“We did not propose Farogh Naseem’s name for the ministry neither we asked for the law ministry.”

