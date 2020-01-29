Mian Akram Farid sown in as Chairman Founder Group of ICCI

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 (DNA) : MianAkramFarid, former President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has taken oath as new Chairman, Founder Group of ICCI. Outgoing Chairman Founder Group Zubair Ahmed Malik administered oath to MianAkramFarid during a ceremony held at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

MianAkramFaridis a well-known industrialist of Islamabad. He has been associated with ICCI since 1984 and is currently holding many portfolios including Chairman Skills Development Council Islamabad, Chief Capital Office of Employers Federation of Pakistan, Life Time Member SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, President Industrial Association Islamabad, President Hotels and Motels Association Islamabad, Rawalpindi & Northern Areas, Chairman Iron and Steel Association Rawalpindi and Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association. He has already rendered useful services for the business community as former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and former Executive Member SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

After taking oath, MianAkramFaridthanked all members of Founder Group for electing him as Chairman and assured that he would work to further strengthen the Group and take all major decisions in consultation with Group members. He said he would guide ICCI for promoting the interests of business community more effectively. He lauded the services of Zubair Ahmed Malik, outgoing Chairman Founder Group and said that he would take benefit from his experience to make Group stronger.He emphasized that government should reduce the high interest rate that was major hurdle in promoting business activities. He said that government should reduce duty on import of industrial raw material to promote industrialization. He said government should create conducive environment for FDI and avoid the repetition of RekoDiq and Karkaylike incidents to give better confidence to the foreign investors.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, outgoing Chairman Founder Group thanked all the members of Group and ICCI members for extending him full cooperation and support in running the affairs of Group in a democratic manner. He congratulated MianAkramFaridfor his elevation in Founder Group and hoped that he would provide necessary guidance to ICCI in promoting the interests of business community effectively.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif urRehman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated MianAkramFarid on his election as Chairman Founder Group. They also lauded the services of Zubair Ahmed Malik, outgoing Chairman Founder Group who always guided ICCI in running its affairs.