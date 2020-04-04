Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hour.

According to Met Office, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain thunderstorm is expected at a few places in lower Khyber Pakthunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and south Punjab.

Met Office said that weather remained dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, light rain was reported in Khuzdar and Moenjodaro.