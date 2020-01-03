Met Office forecasts another layer of dense fog from Jan 10
LAHORE, Jan 03 (DNA): The Meteorological Office has forecasted another
wave of dense fog from Jan 10 along with continuous rainfall after the
severely cold weather witnessed a minor reduction.
A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and
likely to persist in upper parts during the next 24 hours.
Rain/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains ) with cloudy weather
condition is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa,
North Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad. Fog is
likely to prevail in few plain areas of south Punjab and upper Sindh
during morning and night hours.
Rain/thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountains ) with cloudy weather
condition is expected at isolated places in upper hillly areas of upper
Khyber Pakhunkhwa, northwest Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of central/south Punjab and
upper Sindh during morning and night hours.
Fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh.
Rain/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Dir, Kalam, Chitral,
Drosh, Mirkhani, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Patan, Saidusharif, Kakul while
at isolated places in Kashmir, Quetta and Kalat. Snowfall also recorded
in Kalam, Malamjabba, Dir, Chitral, Drosh and Quetta during the period.
Weather remained dry and cold in remaining parts of the country while
very cold in upper areas.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 28, Chitral 17, Dir (upper 15, Lower 02),
Drosh 14, Pattan, Malamjabba 12, Mirkhani 08, Parachinar 07, Saidusharif
03, Balakot 02, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Quetta (city 02, Samungli 01),
Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P) 02, Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 25, Malamjabba
05, Dir, Chitral 02, Drosh 01, Quetta 0.3.
Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Skardu -10°C, Gupis,
Parachinar -06°C, Bagrote, Malamjabba, Astore, -04°C and Kalam -03°C.=DNA
