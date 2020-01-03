Met Office forecasts another layer of dense fog from Jan 10

LAHORE, Jan 03 (DNA): The Meteorological Office has forecasted another

wave of dense fog from Jan 10 along with continuous rainfall after the

severely cold weather witnessed a minor reduction.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and

likely to persist in upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Rain/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains ) with cloudy weather

condition is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa,

North Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad. Fog is

likely to prevail in few plain areas of south Punjab and upper Sindh

during morning and night hours.

Rain/thunderstorm ( snowfall over mountains ) with cloudy weather

condition is expected at isolated places in upper hillly areas of upper

Khyber Pakhunkhwa, northwest Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of central/south Punjab and

upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Fog prevailed over most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

Rain/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Dir, Kalam, Chitral,

Drosh, Mirkhani, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Patan, Saidusharif, Kakul while

at isolated places in Kashmir, Quetta and Kalat. Snowfall also recorded

in Kalam, Malamjabba, Dir, Chitral, Drosh and Quetta during the period.

Weather remained dry and cold in remaining parts of the country while

very cold in upper areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 28, Chitral 17, Dir (upper 15, Lower 02),

Drosh 14, Pattan, Malamjabba 12, Mirkhani 08, Parachinar 07, Saidusharif

03, Balakot 02, Kakul 01, Balochistan: Quetta (city 02, Samungli 01),

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P) 02, Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 25, Malamjabba

05, Dir, Chitral 02, Drosh 01, Quetta 0.3.

Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Skardu -10°C, Gupis,

Parachinar -06°C, Bagrote, Malamjabba, Astore, -04°C and Kalam -03°C.=DNA

