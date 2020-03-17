Met Office forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi
KARACHI, Mar 17 (DNA): Karachi likely to receive heavy rain under the
influence of fresh westerly weather system.
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast entry of fresh westerly
wave in Pakistan from Iran on March 20.
The weather system will bring countrywide rainfall, the met office
predicted. The weather department has forecast hike in maximum
temperature in the metropolis on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The mercury is expected to soar 35 to 36 degree Celsius Tuesday and
Wednesday, according to the met office. Presently 24 degree temperature
has been recorded in the metropolis with 30 percent humidity.
The minimum temperature has been recorded 18.5 degree Celsius on
Tuesday. The wind direction will be northeasterly or easterly, which
will become westerly or northwesterly, the met office said.
The met department in its monthly forecast had predicted slightly above
normal rainfall in most parts of Punjab. The rain or thunderstorm
activity is likely during 1st, 3rd and 4th week of March with chances of
hailstorms and gusty winds at isolated in plain areas of Punjab.
The weather office had also predicted above normal rain fall in most
parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan with isolated hail and
thunderstorm.DNA
