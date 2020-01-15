Members of Ukrainian CEC to monitor parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
BAKU, JAN 15 – Members of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC) will visit Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, press service of the Ukrainian CEC has told.
Two members of the Ukrainian CEC will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 7-10 and monitor the pre-election situation and voting process.
As part of the visit, the Ukrainian delegation will also hold meetings at the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan and express their opinion on the election results.
