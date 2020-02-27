Meezan Bank, Orient Electronics Pvt Ltd sign agreement

KARACHI, FEB 27 (DNA) – Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank and Orient Electronics Private Limited, a leading manufacturer of home appliances have recently joined hands to streamline Transaction Banking Services for Orient Electronics.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Orient Electronics to fully automate its dealer collections and business payments.

The partnership will create value for Orient Electronics by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering efficiency, controls and operational excellence while ensuring world class cyber security standards.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed – Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Meezan Bank & Mian Talat Mahmood Fazal, Managing Director, Orient Electronics.

Also present were M. Saqib Ashraf – Head of Transaction Banking, Meezan Bank and Mian Ahmad Fazal, Executive Director, Orient Group.

Speaking at the occasion said, “We at Meezan Bank take pride in the confidence demonstrated by Orient in Meezan Bank’s Transaction Banking services and technology. Our eBiz+ Transaction Banking system enables customers to automate their transactions while ensuring operational integrity resulting in business efficiency with utmost security.

Mr. Mian Talat Mahmood also commended the Bank for successfully launching Transaction Banking services and bringing forth operational integrity and efficiency in Orient Electronics’s collections and payment process.=DNA