Meeting of Pakistan, Iran Joint border Commission begins
The 23rd meeting of the Joint border Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Pakistan starts today (Wednesday) with the participation of two parties delegations in the town of Quetta in the central Baluchistan province of southwest Pakistan.
