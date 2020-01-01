Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Meeting of Pakistan, Iran Joint border Commission begins

| January 1, 2020
The 23rd meeting of the Joint border Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Pakistan starts today (Wednesday) with the participation of two parties delegations in the town of Quetta in the central Baluchistan province of southwest Pakistan.

