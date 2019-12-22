Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Media reports about change in Pakistan’s visa policy for residents of IoJ&K are incorrect

| December 22, 2019
0
Media reports, which appeared in a section of media, about changes in Pakistani visa for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are completely baseless and incorrect. Pakistan High Commission continues to issue visas to residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the visa policy of the government and related bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. There has been no change in the visa policy for residents of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi is also taking into cognizance the peculiar humanitarian situation, post August 5, in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while deciding on visa applications for the residents of the region.

The High Commission is making all efforts to facilitate as much as possible, the genuine visa applicants, particularly those from IoJ&K. Those who fulfill the visa requirements continue to be issued visas as quickly as possible.

