Mazahir Panahov: Central Election Commission received 32 complaints to date

| January 23, 2020
BAKU, – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 32 appeals regarding the February 9 Parliamentary elections, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

He said that, compared to previous elections the number of complaints related to the municipal elections, which was held on December 23, 2019, considerably decreased: “I think we would observe the same situation in connection with the elections to the Milli Majlis as well.

So far, an unprecedented result has been achieved. In other words, the CEC has received 32 appeals from all sides. This has been achieved as a result of the measures taken.”

Mazahir Panahov: Central Election Commission received 32 complaints to date

BAKU, – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 32 appeals regarding the February 9

