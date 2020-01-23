Mazahir Panahov: Central Election Commission received 32 complaints to date
BAKU, – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 32 appeals regarding the February 9 Parliamentary elections, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.
He said that, compared to previous elections the number of complaints related to the municipal elections, which was held on December 23, 2019, considerably decreased: “I think we would observe the same situation in connection with the elections to the Milli Majlis as well.
So far, an unprecedented result has been achieved. In other words, the CEC has received 32 appeals from all sides. This has been achieved as a result of the measures taken.”
Related News
Mazahir Panahov: Central Election Commission received 32 complaints to date
BAKU, – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has received 32 appeals regarding the February 9Read More
Police clash with some protesters in renewal of Colombia demonstrations
BOGOTA- Colombian police clashed with small numbers of protesters and some public transport infrastructure wasRead More
Comments are Closed