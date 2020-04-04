Mayor Karachi pays tribute to media workers
KARACHI, April 04 (DNA): Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Saturday paid
tribute to media workers and said that they are also fighting against
covid-19 from front line just like doctors and paramedical staff.
Talking to Karachi Press Club members while giving them surgical masks,
Akhtar said that in coronavirus pandemic, reporters, cameramen,
photographers and other media workers are performing their duties which
is commendable.
Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director
Coordination Masood Alam, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and
other officials were also present on the occasion.
He was of the view that the purpose of providing masks to Karachi Press
Club is to ensure that media persons who are working on the field should
adopt precautionary measures.”Reporters, cameramen, photographers and
other media workers are informing the people about facts by placing
their lives at stake”
The Mayor said that responsibilities of electronic and print media have
even increased more in the current circumstances. “The role of media is
very important and Pakistani media has done great job and done
responsible reporting in exceptional circumstances,” he added.
“When the residents are asked to stay in their homes, mediapersons come
out of their homes to apprise the people of the current situation,” he
added while asking media to boost moral of the citizens through their
reporting.
He said that the people are depressed owing to current circumstances and
now electronic and print media should give them a hope. Akhtar said that
the governments were trying their best overcome novel coronavirus and
hopefully it would succeed soon. “It is surely a sign of concern the way
people dying of coronavirus across the world but we have to fight
against it as a nation,” he added.
Related News
Probe reports on wheat, sugar crises made public; PM directs forensic analysis on sugar
ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar andRead More
Former Minister Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan involved in wheat crisis, report reveals
ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): An investigative report by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the country’sRead More
Comments are Closed