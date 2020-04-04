Mayor Karachi pays tribute to media workers

KARACHI, April 04 (DNA): Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Saturday paid

tribute to media workers and said that they are also fighting against

covid-19 from front line just like doctors and paramedical staff.

Talking to Karachi Press Club members while giving them surgical masks,

Akhtar said that in coronavirus pandemic, reporters, cameramen,

photographers and other media workers are performing their duties which

is commendable.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director

Coordination Masood Alam, Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and

other officials were also present on the occasion.

He was of the view that the purpose of providing masks to Karachi Press

Club is to ensure that media persons who are working on the field should

adopt precautionary measures.”Reporters, cameramen, photographers and

other media workers are informing the people about facts by placing

their lives at stake”

The Mayor said that responsibilities of electronic and print media have

even increased more in the current circumstances. “The role of media is

very important and Pakistani media has done great job and done

responsible reporting in exceptional circumstances,” he added.

“When the residents are asked to stay in their homes, mediapersons come

out of their homes to apprise the people of the current situation,” he

added while asking media to boost moral of the citizens through their

reporting.

He said that the people are depressed owing to current circumstances and

now electronic and print media should give them a hope. Akhtar said that

the governments were trying their best overcome novel coronavirus and

hopefully it would succeed soon. “It is surely a sign of concern the way

people dying of coronavirus across the world but we have to fight

against it as a nation,” he added.