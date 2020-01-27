Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

ISLAMABAD, JAN 27 (DNA) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the Pakistani business community and investors to take advantage of the business friendly environment, and make an investment in the liberated territory.

“Economic stability of Azad Kashmir is also in one way amounts to contribute to Kashmir liberation movement,” he asserted.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen who called on him at Kashmir House Islamabad under the leadership of Pakistan Business Forum Chairman Kashif Chaudhry, he said that the Azad Kashmir government had adopted a liberal and business-friendly policy to attract the investors and promote investment in the state.

The AJK president said that different concessions were being offered to the business community in the liberated territory. “If the Pakistani businessmen demonstrate farsightedness and while exercising wisdom, make future planning, they can not only expand their personal business making it more profitable but can also put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Sardar Masood Khan said that although there is ban on the sale and purchase of lands to non-state subjects in order to establish factories in the state, but the state government was ready to facilitate the investors in acquiring the land on lease. “The Pakistani and foreign investors can acquire land and make an investment under the principle of local partnership,” he added.

The AJK president said that the state government was paying due attention to the development of basic infrastructure so as to promote investment and tourism in the state. The local and foreign investors would be welcome to invest in energy, tourism, agriculture, computer technology, manufacturing, and other sectors, he said and added that we believe that when Azad Kashmir will progress, Pakistan will also, progress.