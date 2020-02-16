Masood praises role of diaspora community for raising awareness on Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (DNA): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and
Kashmir, has said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has
played a critical role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue and
it has acted as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the
international community.
The President expressed his views while meeting Faheem Kiani, President
Tahreek e Kashmir-UK and prominent Kashmiri leader, who
called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House.
During the interaction, the AJK President discussed the latest situation
in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conditions
prevailing after the imposition of an occupation lockdown and
communication blockade, post-August 5. He added that a focused approach
is needed by all for the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir
dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.
President Masood Khan said that the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir
have been virtually imprisoned in their homeland; they are being
murdered, jailed on false pretences, the women are being dishonoured and
young unarmed protestors are shot with pellet guns. “It is our duty to
liberate our brothers and sisters from the shackles of the Indian
occupation forces”, said the President.
The President praised the efforts of the Tahreek e Kashmir President
Faheem Kiani for successfully organizing major events in the UK
Parliament and in Coventry. The event at the Parliament, he said, was
attended by over 50 MPs and received wide recognition, which has helped
raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute and effectively highlighted the
human rights violations being committed by the India occupation forces
Raja Najabat informed the President of the various activities undertaken
by their organization in helping muster support for the right to
self-determination of the Kashmiri people who are being subjected to
inhumane conditions under the patronage of the Indian government.
“The diaspora community must synergize their strengths so that we may
positively advocate the Kashmir cause in a fruitful manner”, said
President AJK.
President Masood Khan said that the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora, which
has grown in numbers all over the world, works closely with their
representatives and over the years, their strengths have increased
manifold.
The AJK President commended the Kashmiri diaspora community for winning
respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism and
commitment to the values. Kashmiri diaspora was well integrated. He also
thanked the Labour Party for including Kashmir as a part of their
election manifesto.=DNA
