Masood praises role of diaspora community for raising awareness on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (DNA): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and

Kashmir, has said that the Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora community has

played a critical role in creating awareness about the Kashmir issue and

it has acted as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the

international community.

The President expressed his views while meeting Faheem Kiani, President

Tahreek e Kashmir-UK and prominent Kashmiri leader, who

called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

During the interaction, the AJK President discussed the latest situation

in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conditions

prevailing after the imposition of an occupation lockdown and

communication blockade, post-August 5. He added that a focused approach

is needed by all for the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir

dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

President Masood Khan said that the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir

have been virtually imprisoned in their homeland; they are being

murdered, jailed on false pretences, the women are being dishonoured and

young unarmed protestors are shot with pellet guns. “It is our duty to

liberate our brothers and sisters from the shackles of the Indian

occupation forces”, said the President.

The President praised the efforts of the Tahreek e Kashmir President

Faheem Kiani for successfully organizing major events in the UK

Parliament and in Coventry. The event at the Parliament, he said, was

attended by over 50 MPs and received wide recognition, which has helped

raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute and effectively highlighted the

human rights violations being committed by the India occupation forces

Raja Najabat informed the President of the various activities undertaken

by their organization in helping muster support for the right to

self-determination of the Kashmiri people who are being subjected to

inhumane conditions under the patronage of the Indian government.

“The diaspora community must synergize their strengths so that we may

positively advocate the Kashmir cause in a fruitful manner”, said

President AJK.

President Masood Khan said that the Pakistan-Kashmiri diaspora, which

has grown in numbers all over the world, works closely with their

representatives and over the years, their strengths have increased

manifold.

The AJK President commended the Kashmiri diaspora community for winning

respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism and

commitment to the values. Kashmiri diaspora was well integrated. He also

thanked the Labour Party for including Kashmir as a part of their

election manifesto.=DNA