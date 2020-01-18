Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticises govt over shortage of wheat flour

| January 18, 2020
LAHORE, Jan 18 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for rising inflation in the country.

 

In her talk to the media, she stated that in 16 months, gas tariffs have been raised by 250 percent, and the acute shortage of wheat flour was tantamount to “worst incompetence” by the government.

 

“In Imran Khan’s naya (new) Pakistan, do people eat from the almonries?” she asked, while expressing grave concerns about the shortage of wheat flour and closures of tandoors.

 

She termed it “worst incompetence” by the government despite roti and naan prices of Rs15 and Rs20, respectively.

 

“Imran, if one person have had committed suicide 16 months ago, then millions of poor people would have been saved from committing suicide,” she said, while claiming that after the destruction of poor people’s houses, shops, and businesses, they have been deprived of wheat flour as well.DNA

