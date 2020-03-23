March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb COVID-19: Firdous
ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on
Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said
Pakistan day celebrated on 23 March calls the nation to revitalize the
same national unity and coherence as expressed eighty years back to curb
the pandemic of COVID-19 or coronavirus.
Addressing a press conference here, she said Pakistan Day was the bright
day of history when the Muslims of sub-continent gained a clear code of
life.
Firdous said, “Our great leader and founding father Quaid e Azam
his team after numerous sacrifices and untiring
efforts created Pakistan.
Today, March 23 proves the credence of two nations theory where
minorities of the sub-continent especially Muslims are being mercilessly
killed and persecuted. It is the day to salute the vision of Quaid e
Azam and our heroes of Pakistan movement.”
The SAPM said Quaid had read and understood the Hindutva ideology and
extremism and then came to the conclusion that Hindus and Muslims were
two separate nations with different cultures and religions and could not
live together.
The single step of our that leadership had been noted with golden words
in history that had proved their far sighted observations true and
genuine, she added. “At present, over 8 million Muslims are under siege
for the last many months and this shows the mentality and ideology of
Hindutva zealots,” Firdous said.
Dr Firdous said, “We need to promote this spirit further to develop
national cohesion for fighting the pandemic. We re-validate our resolve
today that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will
inherit a prosperous, strong and developed country to our coming
generations.”
She noted that a day earlier after the Prime Minister’s speech many
politicians and media anchors had expressed their opinions where all of
them proposed for a lockdown across the country.
“There is need to understand the definition of lockdown given by Prime
Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation. He quoted that in
order to implement your directions you keep people inside their homes by
applying force through Army, law enforcement agencies and police,” she
said.=DNA
