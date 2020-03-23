March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb COVID-19: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said

Pakistan day celebrated on 23 March calls the nation to revitalize the

same national unity and coherence as expressed eighty years back to curb

the pandemic of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference here, she said Pakistan Day was the bright

day of history when the Muslims of sub-continent gained a clear code of

life.

Firdous said, “Our great leader and founding father Quaid e Azam

his team after numerous sacrifices and untiring

efforts created Pakistan.

Today, March 23 proves the credence of two nations theory where

minorities of the sub-continent especially Muslims are being mercilessly

killed and persecuted. It is the day to salute the vision of Quaid e

Azam and our heroes of Pakistan movement.”

The SAPM said Quaid had read and understood the Hindutva ideology and

extremism and then came to the conclusion that Hindus and Muslims were

two separate nations with different cultures and religions and could not

live together.

The single step of our that leadership had been noted with golden words

in history that had proved their far sighted observations true and

genuine, she added. “At present, over 8 million Muslims are under siege

for the last many months and this shows the mentality and ideology of

Hindutva zealots,” Firdous said.

Dr Firdous said, “We need to promote this spirit further to develop

national cohesion for fighting the pandemic. We re-validate our resolve

today that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will

inherit a prosperous, strong and developed country to our coming

generations.”

She noted that a day earlier after the Prime Minister’s speech many

politicians and media anchors had expressed their opinions where all of

them proposed for a lockdown across the country.

“There is need to understand the definition of lockdown given by Prime

Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation. He quoted that in

order to implement your directions you keep people inside their homes by

applying force through Army, law enforcement agencies and police,” she

said.=DNA

